Southport Rotary Club hosting Children’s Entertainment event on Sunday as part of NC 4th of July Festival

File image of Southport (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The NC 4th of July Festival in Southport is designed for the entire family to have fun. But the Southport Rotary Club is making sure the children get the most out of the festivities.

The group has partnered with Southport Evening Rotary Club and Brunswick Arts Council once again to host the Childrens Entertainment on Sunday, July 3rd from noon until 2:00 pm.

Free festivities are being held on the lawn at Fort Johnson in Southport, offering younger children a creative and fun outlet through arts/crafts, dancing, bubble station, bubble station, and much more.