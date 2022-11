Southport Tree Lighting ceremony cancelled due to weather threat

The ceremony for the Southport Tree Lighting has been cancelled (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Christmas tree lighting ceremony planned for Friday has been cancelled due to the threat for rain.

Officials say the tree will still be lit Friday evening, but there will be no organized ceremony.

Plans were for Mayor Joe Pat Hatem to light the tree, with “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” being read at the Trinity United Methodist Church.

But the threat for showers changed those plans.