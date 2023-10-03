Spark Academy holds ribbon cutting ceremony in preparation for it’s opening next week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new early childhood care facility will open next week in New Hanover County.

Spark Academy held its ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday and is scheduled to open on October 9th. The academy, located on South 17th St. is an early childhood education program designed for children six weeks old through kindergarten. The academy is the first in the state of North Carolina to use the STREAMin3 learning curriculum, which focuses on a mix of academic and social-emotional learning. Teacher Jamila Alston-Harvey, who will teach two and three year olds, says this academy is unlike anything she has ever seen

“Everything here is different. Every childhood care I’ve worked at, this is different. Learning through play, learning through fun, but also you’re teaching them. But you’re also having fun and the care and the nurture that us teachers bring to the kids,” said Alston-Harvey.

Spark Academy is supported by Beacon Education, which is also supports GLOW Academy in Wilmington.