Special Olympics New Hanover County looking for Polar Plunge volunteers

Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Polar Plunge (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you want to take part in the 2023 Polar Plunge but don’t want to take a dip in the chilly ocean, you have the chance to next month.

Volunteers are needed for the annual Polar Plunge, taking place in Kure Beach Ocean Front Park on February 18th.

Organizers say they need help with setup/breakdown, help with the raffle, help along the race route, beach volunteers and much more.

To register, click HERE.

You can sign up for several time frames, ranging from 9:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.