Spring market planned for Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens Mar. 18

Nearly 3-dozen artists and artisans expected to showcase and sell locally-made products at the one-day market

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You won’t need the luck of the Irish to score big on St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Wilmington.

The Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens is hosting a spring market for local artists, craftspeople and artisans.

Asst. Museum Director Hunter Ingram stopped by Good Morning Carolina to preview the event.

He told co-host Donna Gregory, there’s something for everyone at the market.

“All different types of crafts, all different kinds of handmade items, ” Ingram said. “It’s the perfect place to shop local.”

The event will be held in the Burgwin-Wright four-tiered gardens, the visitor center and the gift shop.

Ingram says many people started side arts and crafts businesses during the pandemic shutdown, and this type of event is a great way to showcase the work of artisans in the Cape Fear.

“That became people’s livelihoods during Covid; they started making things, selling things.” Ingram explained. “It offset some of the loss that people saw: jobs, money, things like that.”

“It’s become this nice, niche creative community that’s kind of thriving through Wilmington and you get to see it on display at the house.”

The spring market is Saturday, Mar. 18, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens, 224 Market Street in Wilmington. The house itself, as well as the jail, art gallery and visit center will be open during regular business hours, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Admission is free of charge.

For more information, visit here .