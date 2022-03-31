State of the Art/Art of the State returns to Cameron Art Museum tomorrow

WILMINGTON, NC (NEWS RELEASE) – State of the Art/Art of the State returns to Cameron Art Museum tomorrow, April 1st, with a 24 hour Art Happening.

All artists currently living in, or native to, the state of North Carolina are welcome to bring a single work of art to be installed in the museum between 5:00 pm Friday, April 1 and 5:00 pm Saturday, April 2. All artists must be present with their work, no exceptions. Read the artist prospectus HERE.

Inspired by famed curator Walter Hopps, the design of this project provides any participating artist equal opportunity to meet a significant curator working in the field of contemporary art and have their work seen by all visiting curators and the public when the exhibition opens on Saturday, April 9.

During the 24-hour Art Happening, a nationally renowned curator will be present to greet each artist. This year CAM is pleased to welcome Alejo Benedetti from Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Dr. Maia Nuku from The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Michael Rooks from the High Museum of Art Atlanta.

Cameron Art Museum will remain open to the public for 24-hours with programming and events for all including readings, spoken word, music, drag queens, film screenings, yoga and much more. A suggested donation of $10 is requested. Check out the full schedule HERE.

View the State of the Art/Art of the State Press Kit with downloadable assets HERE.

The exhibition State of the Art/Art of the State opens to the public Saturday, April 9 and runs through Sunday, September 13.

Members Only Preview on Friday, April 8 from 10 AM to 7 PM

Member Tours at 11 AM, 1 PM, and 5 PM

Visit CameronArtMuseum.org to register