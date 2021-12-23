Stores see a major rise in traffic as Christmas Day approaches

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Shopping center parking lots were packed this afternoon with Christmas now just 2 days away.

“It’s always an adventure the days before Christmas, because everybody is out,” shopper Deanna Wells said.

Wells and her son TJ were among the thousands of people who spent part of their Thursday looking for the final gifts to complete their Christmas lists.

Wells says she expected the large crowds and long waits, but was happy to see everyone keeping their cool.

“Traffic was kind of crazy but the store was pretty peaceful in there,” Wells said.

Wells says she was able to get all the items on her list, but did notice a wide variety of gifts were hard to find this year.

“The shelves are pretty empty,” Wells said. “Definitely seems like there are supply issues, at least in the stores.”

Across town, fellow shopper David Mingia was also trying was also trying to beat the Christmas deadline, heading out to buy a gift for a member of his family.

“My daughter sent me out to get a present she hasn’t received yet,” Mingia said. “Being the grandad, I just go and do it.”

Mingia says he’s had some crazy shopping experiences around the holidays in the past, but had a smooth trip this time.

“It was not bad at all,” Ming And the people in here were really, really friendly. I enjoyed it.”

If you haven’t bought your final gifts, time is running out. Many stores close early on Christmas Eve so be sure to check their updated hour before you go.