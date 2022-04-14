Sunrise service scheduled at Wrightsville Beach for Easter 2022

Large crowd expected for first Easter service since all pandemic restrictions have been lifted

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Christians are expected to converge on the coast early Sunday, April 17, for the first sunrise Easter service at Wrightsville Beach, NC since all pandemic restrictions have been lifted.

Pastor Doug Lain from Wrightsville United Methodist Church says organizers are expecting crowds to rival pre-pandemic levels.

The service starts at 6:30 a.m. on the sand at the end of Oxford St., also known as Access 19 on Wrightsville Beach.

Pastor Lain suggests arriving well ahead of the sunrise, which is expected at 6:48 a.m. that day.

Local churches involved include Little Chapel on the Boardwalk, Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist, St. Andrew’s On-the-Sound Episcopal, St. Therese Catholic, Wrightsville Beach Baptist and Wrightsville United Methodist Church.

After the invocation, the service will include community prayer, hymns, Bible readings, a meditation and benediction.