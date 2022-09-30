Sunset Beach bridge closed due to flooding

Flooding on Sunset Beach bridge on September 30, 2022 (Photo: Sunset Beach Police Department/ Facebook)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Sunset Beach Police Department has closed the bridge due to flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian.

According to a Facebook post from the Sunset Beach Police Department, water is beginning to breach the causeway to the island.

The police department said do not attempt to drive around the barricades and never drive through standing water. The post also said they are aware that the canals have breached the bulkheads in several areas on the island making driving island roads extremely dangerous.