Supply issues leading to a rise in flower costs ahead of Valentine’s Day

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — Valentine’s Day is almost here! You only have a few more days to buy your significant other something special this year, but don’t be surprised if it costs you a bit more.

According to Castle Hayne Farms, over 70 percent of the flowers used in the United States come from South America. But due to supply issues, they say shipping costs have been 30-40 percent higher than recent years.

Owner Mark Hommes says they grow many of the flowers they sell but still aren’t immune to the price increases.

“In general, all the costs are up,” Hommes said. “So, subsequently, the bouquets and flowers being sold to the public — you’ll see an increase of at least 25 percent.”

Hommes says this year has been very busy ahead of Valentine’s Day with people coming through the doors all day long.