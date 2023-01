Surf City begins removing Christmas Lights

The Town of Surf City has started taking down their Christmas lights (Photo: File from 2022, Town of Surf City)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Two and a half months after Surf City hung their Christmas Lights, crews have begun the process of taking them down.

Officials say the process of taking the lights off the poles around town will last through the end of next week.

You’re asked to keep a safe distance and watch out for employees performing the removals.

The countdown now begins towards Christmas 2023, which is 342 days away.