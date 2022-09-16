Swimmer thanks bystanders who saved his life Wednesday in Oak Island

A man is thanking the bystanders who saved his life in Oak Island (Photo: Oak Island Water Rescue)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Two days after being rescued from the ocean, a man is thanking the bystanders who stepped in to save him.

The man was pulled from the water around 2:00 pm Wednesday after beachgoers saw him struggling while boogie boarding.

Rescue crews responded to the scene, but say the bystanders had already used two of the newly-installed rescue tubes provided at the nearby water safety station.