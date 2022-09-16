Swimmer thanks bystanders who saved his life Wednesday in Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Two days after being rescued from the ocean, a man is thanking the bystanders who stepped in to save him.
The man was pulled from the water around 2:00 pm Wednesday after beachgoers saw him struggling while boogie boarding.
Rescue crews responded to the scene, but say the bystanders had already used two of the newly-installed rescue tubes provided at the nearby water safety station.
The water safety stations were provided through the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation, started by Kelly Helbig after her 4-year-old son Jack drowned in a lake.