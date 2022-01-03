System tracks across the Carolinas, leading to flooding & tropical storm force wind gusts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A strong area of low pressure pushed across the Carolinas overnight and into today, leading to wind and flooding damage in parts of the Cape Fear.

Winds gusts upwards of 40 mph pushed water onto West Bay Street in Southport with more flooding along the Brunswick County coast in Ocean Isle Beach.

Around an inch of rain fell in Wilmington from the storm.

Sporadic tree damage was reported due to the strong winds, which dropped temperatures from the 70s during the morning hours to the 40s by the afternoon.