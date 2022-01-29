Take a look: Viewer photos from Cape Fear’s brief Saturday morning snowfall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Snow treated the Cape Fear to a winter wonderland Saturday morning, blanketing parts of the area that hadn’t seen accumulating snow in more than 4 years.

Around half an inch collected around the Leland area, with locally higher amounts across parts of southeastern North Carolina.

The bands of snow showers quickly pushed through within a few hours, with the snow melting and disappearing just as fast Saturday afternoon as the sun came out.

Many people took the time to get outside and enjoy our brief snow event over the weekend, with several viewers sending in photos:

1/5 Relaxing Snowman (Photo: Tiffany Kopchak)

2/5 Kids first snow (Photo: Cody Orange)

3/5 Castle Hayne Snow (Photo: Sharon O’Quinn)

4/5 Beach Themed Snowman (Photo: Ashley VanVekoven)

5/5 Snow coming down in Leland (Photo: Lenna Verina)

If you have a great photo or snap a good one in the next big weather event and want to share it, you can send it our way to the report it section on our website.