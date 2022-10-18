‘Teacher of the Month’ has dedicated 30 years to special education

South Brunswick High School Teacher Karen Babson is named WWAY Teacher of the Month. (Photo: Gabe Cassala)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — South Brunswick High School teacher Karen Babson is clearly loved by her students. The veteran educator has dedicated her life to special education.

Babson teaches the Occupational Employment Preparation Program, preparing students in grades 9-12 to go into the workforce or pursue two-year degrees.

“Everybody doesn’t go to Duke and Carolina or Harvard, everybody’s not going to go to community college,” Babson said. “I tell them you can’t even work at McDonalds anymore without a diploma.”

Babson says one of the most important lessons she teaches in her classroom revolves around reputation.

“I tell my students someone is always watching you, always,” she said. “When you least expect it, someone is watching what you do, so you’ve got to keep in mind what you want them to see you as.”

After receiving multiple submissions from students, Babson was selected as WWAY’s Teacher of the Month. The title comes with a $400 prize, thanks to Hamilton Realty Group and Fulford Heating and Cooling.

If you know of a deserving teacher, you can nominate them here.