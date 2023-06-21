‘Teacher of the Month’ puts creativity above formality

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In a heartwarming finale to the 2022-2023 school year, Bradley Hodges, an eighth-grade social studies instructor at Murray Middle School, has been recognized as the WWAY Teacher of the Month. Known for his emphasis on creativity and engaging teaching methods, Mr. Hodges received a surprise visit and a $400 prize to commemorate his outstanding contributions to the community.

Mr. Hodges, who has been teaching American history to eighth graders at Murray Middle School for the past ten years, originally pursued a career change to share his passion for the subject.

“History’s always been a great subject for me, and I enjoyed learning, so I thought I would like teaching it even more,” Hodges said. “For 8th grade, we do 1492-Present for American History, so we run the whole gamut.”

Students favor Mr. Hodges for his innovative teaching methods that inspire them to think outside the box and engage through hands-on projects.

“The kids have options to make things like the fake guillotine back there and a lot of hands-on activities to show their growth instead of just tests,” Hodges said.

Principal Justin Fischetti, who presented Mr. Hodges with the $400 check, highlighted his impact on the middle schoolers.

“He does an amazing job in the classroom with project-based learning and experiential learning for the students,” Fischetti said. “The students love his classes, they want to come back and visit him after middle school, and we just can’t say enough great things about Mr. Hodges.”

What truly sets Mr. Hodges apart is his ability to build strong relationships with his students.

“Just being an advocate for them, letting them know that I’m here for them, not just as a teacher, but as a support, and it probably helps that I’m a big kid too,” he said.

The Teacher of the Month award, sponsored by Fulford Heating and Cooling and Hamilton Realty Group, celebrates exceptional educators who positively impact their students and the community. Hodges’ win marks the final recognition for this school year, but nominations for the next academic year can be submitted here. Deserving recipients receive a $400 gift card.