Teen gets birthday wish during State of Union as POTUS pledges to lower insulin prices
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWAY) — Presidential historians might have a better sense, but Tuesday night, Joshua Davis became one of the only Americans in history to receive a “happy birthday, buddy” from the President of the United States during the State of the Union address.
The 13-year-old from Midlothian, Virginia, celebrated his birthday in the nation’s capital as a guest of the First Lady and began trending on social media after cameras captured his excitement and big smile during the address.
The Davis family helped advocate for a state law in Virginia, passed in 2020, that has capped the out-of-pocket for a max for a 30-day supply of insulin to $50. Joshua said he has been advocating for lowering drug costs more than half his life, and the 13-year-old said this moment was a high-water mark for his family’s efforts.