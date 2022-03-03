Teen gets birthday wish during State of Union as POTUS pledges to lower insulin prices

Joshua Davis gets birthday wish from President Joe Biden during State of the Union address on March 1, 2022 (Photo: DC Pool/ CBS News)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWAY) — Presidential historians might have a better sense, but Tuesday night, Joshua Davis became one of the only Americans in history to receive a “happy birthday, buddy” from the President of the United States during the State of the Union address.

The 13-year-old from Midlothian, Virginia, celebrated his birthday in the nation’s capital as a guest of the First Lady and began trending on social media after cameras captured his excitement and big smile during the address.

The Davis family helped advocate for a state law in Virginia, passed in 2020, that has capped the out-of-pocket for a max for a 30-day supply of insulin to $50. Joshua said he has been advocating for lowering drug costs more than half his life, and the 13-year-old said this moment was a high-water mark for his family’s efforts.

