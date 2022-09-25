Teen shot in Wilmington shooting on Anderson St. dies from gunshot wound

17-year-old charged with murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The teenager shot in the 500 block of Anderson St. over the weekend has died, according to police.

At about 6 p.m. Saturday night the Wilmington police were dispatched to a report of a shooting, when they arrived they found the 17-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

WPD officers started life-saving efforts until first responders arrived who then took over.

The victim was taken to the hospital but later died.

A 17-year-old is now charged with murder and is being held in the New Hanover County Juvenile Detention Center.

Two separate murders in the past two days do are not believed to be connected, according to WPD.

The investigation is ongoing anyone with information is asked to call 910-343-3609 or use the anonymous app Tip 411.