The Beehive Blondes hosting 80s prom in Wilmington on Valentine’s weekend

The Beehive Blondes hosting 1980s Prom Party for Valentine's Day weekend 2022 (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A female DJ duo in Wilmington is hosting a Valentine’s Day celebration that might make you bust a move on Saturday.

The Beehive Blondes are hosting an 80s themed prom at Satellite Bar and Lounge in Wilmington.

Singles and couples can dance the night away to 1980s hits. They will also be crowning a prom king and prom queen.

The Beehive Blondes also known as Jess James and Hannah Stewart are no strangers to decade themed parties around the Cape Fear. They hope to make this blast from the past fun for everyone on Saturday.

“We’ve done 80s themed parties, like we’ve done Let’s Get Physical and a Yearbook party at Tail’s Piano Bar in the past but this is our first prom for Wilmington so we’re really excited about it,” Jess James said.

The party starts at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Satellite. Tickets start at $10. The event goes until midnight.

Click here to get tickets.