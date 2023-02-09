‘The Devil’s Stomping Ground’ premiere could be a pivotal moment for independent filmmakers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A film entirely made in North Carolina is hosting its theatrical premiere this Friday.

“The Devil’s Stomping Ground” sold out at the 2022 Cucalorus Film Festival in Wilmington.

The Friday premiere features a red carpet event prior to it’s showing, and even a Q&A event with the cast and crew of the film.

The film will be shown in North Carolina owned Stone Theaters spanning across both North and South Carolina, alongside major Hollywood films.

Jonathan Landau, the films director, writer, producer and editor, and also the owner of Brand Spanking New Productions says this could be a pivotal moment for independent filmmakers.

“This is a way forward for other filmmakers, if we can compete with all the other films that are out here, and we can show that we can do just as well, then it’s a model forward where independent filmmakers will have a way to actually get their films into theaters.”

Lanau explained that it is usually hard for independent filmmakers to get their films into theaters, but said he was thankful for Stone Theaters for supporting the North Carolina film industry.

The film’s premiere, red carpet event, and the Q&A are all happening Friday, February 10th, at Pointe 14 Theatre in Wilmington.

