‘They’re all dead’: 911 calls released in triple murder at Landfall Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 911 calls have been released in the deadly shooting that left three people dead earlier this month in Wilmington.

40-year-old Wilbert Lamont Robinson is charged with three counts of murder and firing into an occupied vehicle after allegedly shooting his mother, sister, and son inside of a car at Landfall Center in front of the Dollar Tree.

The victims were 65-year-old Diretta Marie Robinson, 48-year-old Trina Lynnette Robinson, and a 13-year-old boy.

Several people called 911 after the shooting, including bystanders and employees at the Food Lion in the shopping center.

In the background of the calls, you can hear people running to the car and looking inside then asking for help, one person asking if a doctor or nurse is close by.

Call 1

Caller: “Oh my God.”

Dispatcher: “What’s going on?”

Caller: “Oh my God. There’s people looking in the car. I think he killed a woman and a kid. I don’t know.”

Call 2

“It’s three…it’s three people, they’re all dead.”

Call 3

Caller: “I’m in the Landfall shopping center right outside of Food Lion and the Dollar Tree. Someone just shot…um…ran off a round of shots and then he shot himself in the head.”

Call 4

“I have somebody shot and laying down in the parking lot I need an EMT here now.”

Robinson made his first court appearance on Thursday. He arrived at the New Hanover County Courthouse in a State Penitentiary ambulance. He was wearing a hospital gown and was pushed into the courtroom on a gurney by deputies.

The 40-year-old was given a court-appointed attorney and transferred to Central Prison in Raleigh. He is being held under no bond.