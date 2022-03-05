Thief steals 15 dozen eggs during latest break-in involving North Carolina restaurant

A West Asheville business owner is speaking out after his business has been hit by criminals multiple times in the last few months.

“We love this neighborhood. I’ve been here for over 20 years now, and I’d like it to get back to how I felt about it five years ago,” Oyster House Brewing Co. owner Billy Klingel said.

Klingel said the latest break-in happened this week when someone broke the lock on his walk-in refrigerator.

“Apparently stole 15 dozen eggs. That’s the only thing we seem to have missing,” he said.

