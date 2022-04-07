#ThinkREDILM 5th Annual HIV Awareness Run/Walk

(Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – SEEDS of Healing is hosting the 5th Annual HIV Awareness Run/Walk.

Participants will participate in a 5k or 1-mile run and walk, enjoy local vendors, and partake in fun activities, including music by DJ Bobby Zee, games, raffles, and a photo booth.

This family-friendly event is open to the public and all ages.

Registration is $25, and registrants will receive a tote bag, t-shirt, etc. The event’s proceeds will go toward SEEDS of Healing’s programming costs.

SEEDS of Healing, Inc. promotes HIV education and advocacy in southeastern NC, including HIV testing, counseling, community education and outreach, Uber health rides for clients, and advocating for healthcare access for all.

Where: Greenfield Park, 302 Willard Street Wilmington, NC 28401 (near paddle boats)

When: Saturday, April 23, 10 am

Social Media: Facebook

Register to attend via Eventbrite – Register

For more information about the 5th Annual HIV Awareness Run/Walk, please contact SEEDS of Healing, Inc.

Phone: 910-390-6005