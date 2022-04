Topsail Beach begins paid parking for one parking lot

TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It will now cost you to park in one parking lot in Topsail Beach.

Commisioners voted unanimously last month to begin the paid parking today through October 31st at the south end parking lot only.

Rates are set at $5 per hour of $25 per day from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Parking is still free from November 1 through March 1.