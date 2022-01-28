Total Wine coming to former Earth Fare location

File photo of Total Wine location (Photo: Total Wine)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A national wine superstore is coming to Wilmington, according to permits submitted to the city.

Total Wine, which operates more than 250 superstores across the country, is planned for the former Earth Fare location on Military Cutoff Rd.

According to permits, Total Wine plans to demolish existing walls and construct a new delivery overhead door. The business is also planning improvements to general lighting and other mechanical systems.

Total Wine is also planning intermittent alcohol tastings at the wine and beer demonstration areas. No food will be available for purchase.

Total Wine started in Delaware. According to their website, a typical store carries more than 8,000 different wines from every wine-producing region in the world. The typical Total Wine & More also carries more than 2,500 beers, from America‘s most popular brands to hard-to-find microbrews and imports. Stores in other states also carry spirits.

Earth Fare opened in Wilmington in November of 2018, the company closed all of its stores in 2020.