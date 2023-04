Trading card company creates ‘Nathan Scott’ card, continuing ‘One Tree Hill’ legacy

A trading card company has created a James Lafferty (Nathan Scott) card (Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A trading card company has created a card of One Tree Hill’s Nathan Scott.

It’s been over a decade since Wilmington-filmed series came to an end, but the show is just as popular as ever.

The card produced by Leaf shows James Lafferty (‘Nathan Scott’) on the front in his One Tree Hill jersey, and features an autograph.

It is being offered for around $30 HERE.