TRAFFIC ALERT: Wrightsville Avenue lane closed for water main repair

(PHOTO: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A lane in the 6200 block of Wrightsville Avenue is closed to traffic for an emergency water main repair.

According to Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, the eastbound lane of Wrightsville Avenue closed Tuesday morning around 8:30 at the intersection with Oak Grove Terrace.

Flaggers are in place to direct traffic around the closure.

CFPUA says the lane closure is expected to remain in place for four hours.