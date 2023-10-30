Trial continues for three family members involved in the death of a baby in 2020

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The trial continues for three family members allegedly involved in the death of a baby in Carolina Beach in 2020.

Law enforcement took the stand Monday in New Hanover County Court in the trial of Sylvia, Joel and Roby Garner. Officers described their roles when examining DNA and evidence in the case. The three are each charged with one count of negligent child abuse causing bodily injury.

The charges stem from the death of Joel Garner’s one-month-old daughter Adalynn in January 2020. The trial will continue tomorrow morning.