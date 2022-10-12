Two Cape Fear nonprofits receive COVID relief fund grants

Two area nonprofits received grants for hardships due to COVID (Photo: MGN Online)

(WWAY NEWS) — The North Carolina Community Foundation has completed its 2022 round of grantmaking from its COVID-19 relief fund.

Another $1.25 million has been distributed to assist nonprofit organizations impacted by revenue loss and increased demand for services because of the pandemic. This adds to the $4.25 million in grants awarded in 2021, bringing the final total of grants made by the fund to nearly $5.5 million.

“We are grateful to our partners who saw a need to support North Carolina nonprofits in underserved areas that were hit hard by the pandemic,” NCCF President Jennifer Tolle Whiteside said. “We have heard from the organizations that received grants that this funding was truly a lifeline for their communities, and we are honored to have helped support them.”

Thirty-three grants were issued to nonprofits through the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund in this final round of grantmaking, including two in the Cape Fear.

Columbus County Partnership for Children received $42,800 in grants, with $42,800 also going to Roots of Recovery in Pender County.