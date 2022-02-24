Two charged with obstructing justice in Anthony Spivey case

Dean and Debbie Sasser (Photo: CCSO)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the Anthony Spivey case unfolding in Columbus County.

Dean Sasser, the man who says he is like a father to Spivey, and his wife Debbie Sasser were arrested for obstructing justice. Both are being held under $100,000 bonds.

Earlier this week, Dean Sasser told WWAY Spivey had asked to borrow his truck briefly on Sunday night and never returned. After searching Sunday night and Monday morning, Sasser told WWAY he and his wife came upon his truck at the edge of the Lumber River and spotted Spivey’s boat a couple of hundred feet downstream.

Spivey was presumed dead but was found alive in Horry County on Wednesday night.