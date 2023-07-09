U.S. Coast Guard offering special one-day boating course in Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. Coast Guard is offering a special one-day boating course that satisfies all state boating education requirements.

On Saturday, July 15, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer a boating course at the Brunswick County Emergency Medical Services headquarters in Shallotte.

Any person born on or after January 1, 1988, must complete an approved boating safety course before operating a vessel with a motor of 10 hp or greater on North Carolina waters. Even if not required by law to get the North Carolina boating license, many boaters take the boating safety course to save on their boat insurance.

Individuals who successfully complete the USCG Auxiliary “Boating America” (BA) course and exam are awarded U.S. Coast Guard certificates and cards.

Taught by certified USCG Auxiliary instructors, the USCG Boating America course applies to all recreational watercraft including powerboats, PWCs, sailboats and paddle craft.

The course covers general information about boats and maintenance, preparing for safe and enjoyable outings, navigation rules and aids to navigation, guidelines for operating your boat or PWC safely, what to do in case of boating emergencies, and state-specific laws and regulations you must follow.

It’s happening Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The course fee is $35.00 per person or $30.00 for two or more attendees. You may pay by cash or check at the door, sorry no credit cards accepted.