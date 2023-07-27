UNC Wilmington’s One Seahawk introduces NIL community engagement

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Name, Image and Likeness is a hot-button topic in collegiate sports and UNC Wilmington is on its way to getting its student-athletes involved.

One Seahawk is the university’s new NIL collective designed to help get student-athletes involved in the community while receiving compensation.

Per NCAA rules, the collective must be its own entity, not directly operated or controlled by the university.

The collective is partnering with the Harrelson Center to help with community engagement.

Today, members of the men’s basketball team toured the center and learned about the non-profits located there.

Former UNCW basketball star Brett Blizzard is one of the founders of One Seahawk.

He said the collective wants the players to take more away from their engagement than just money.

“And we think getting them in the community not only helps them, you know, from a monetary standpoint but also getting the community, maybe involved in stuff they didn’t know they might be interested in,” Blizzard said. “Helping out these non-profits and I think its a win-win all around.”

Blizzard also said One Seahawk is in contact with the rest of the university’s teams to educate them further on how the collective can help those athletes.