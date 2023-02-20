UNCW announces new athletics director with over 20 years of experience

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, UNCW announced their new athletics director who will officially join the Seahawks on April 1st, 2023.

Following a nationwide search, Michael Oblinger has been named Athletics Director at UNCW.

Oblinger is currently Deputy Director of Athletics-External Relations at the University of Connecticut.

As Athletics Director, Oblinger will report to Chancellor Aswani K. Volety.

“Michael Oblinger is a proven leader who is dedicated to supporting student-athletes in their journeys to pursue excellence in the classroom and in competition,” Chancellor Volety said.

“He understands the meaningful role that great athletics programs play in the life of a university. He looks forward to amplifying the winning environment already in place at UNCW, helping our Seahawks soar even higher in the years to come.”

When he officially becomes the 7th full-time athletics director. he was take on the position of the current director, Jimmy Bass, who is retiring on April 1st after being in the position for 13 years.

During a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday, Oblinger was introduced to the UNCW community.

According to the university, Oblinger will lead an NCAA Division I program with a rich history of athletics competition, 19 intercollegiate teams and more than 350 student-athletes, who posted a collective, cumulative 3.388 GPA for the fall 2022 semester.

UNCW says Oblinger brings nearly 20 years of experience to the university.

“At UConn, a Big East Conference school, Oblinger leads 40 colleagues in advancing the university’s overall mission, where he serves as the Athletics Department’s Chief Revenue Officer and sits on the Athletic Directors Executive team. During his six years with UConn Athletics, the department has surpassed several goals for fundraising, ticket revenue and social media engagement. During the past three years, philanthropic giving to the department has totaled $71.4 million. He also is the sport administrator for UConn’s nationally recognized men’s basketball and baseball programs.”Before UConn, Oblinger was Director of Major Gifts and Annual Fund at Louisiana State University-Tiger Athletic Foundation. He previously held positions at Nevada, Memphis and Ohio State.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead UNCW Athletics during a pivotal time of growth and change across the collegiate sports landscape,” Oblinger said. “As a former college basketball player, I understand the unique responsibilities and challenges that student-athletes face while balancing academics and athletics. I am dedicated to teaming up with our coaches and staff, Chancellor Volety and UNCW supporters to enhance the Seahawk experience for our student-athletes, alumni, fans, the university and the community.”

Oblinger played basketball at Monmouth College in Illinois, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history and political science. He also holds a master’s degree in sport administration from Western Illinois University.