UNCW Athletics announces NIL platform titled ‘FLIGHT’ for student-athletes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has announced the launch of a new platform to help its student-athletes connect with those interested in using their “name, image or likeness,” also known as NIL.

During a press conference on Wednesday, UNCW Athletic Director Michael Oblinger announced the launch of FLIGHT, a platform that provides ways for brands and donors to interact with student-athletes. It also provides educational opportunities, such as learning to make smart decisions with money and personal branding.

Oblinger says UNCW Athletics is ready to help student-athletes in any way possible with this new program.

“You know, we’re committed to doing all those things at a high level. So, it was time for us to provide the resources necessary to be competitive in the space for our student athletes and that’s why we came up with the concept of FLIGHT,” said Oblinger.

FLIGHT is also partnering with INFLCR, a provider of athletic endorsements and branding. Student-athletes will be able to use it to maximize their marketability.

You can learn more about FLIGHT here.