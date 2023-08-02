UNCW athletics beginning cashless policy this season, only accepting debit, credit cards

You'll have to use a card to pay for items this season at UNCW (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you normally carry cash to spend at UNCW athletics games, you’ll soon have to switch your payment method.

UNCW athletics has announced a cashless policy for the 2023-24 season.

Anyone attending sporting events must use a credit or debit card, or mobile device, to purchase concession or souvenir items.

The new policy begins on August 9th, when the women’s soccer team takes on Longwood in an exhibition friendly at the UNCW Soccer Stadium.

Cash will still be accepted for game tickets at the box office.