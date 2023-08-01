UNCW baseball earns ABCA team academic award

UNCW baseball has been awarded an academic award (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina Wilmington baseball team has been recognized for their academic achievements.

The reigning CAA regular season and tournament champions have received the Team Academic Excellence Award by the American Baseball Coaches Award (ABCA) for a fourth consecutive season.

The Seahawks, who played in the NCAA Regionals for the 11th time last spring, have earned the honor six times dating back to the inaugural season in 2015-16.

UNCW finished the season with an overall record of 34-23 and earned its 11th regular season conference or division championship after going 20-8 in the league.

Thirty Seahawks earned spots on the CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll.