UNCW earns ranking on ‘Best Public National University’ list

UNCW (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has once again ranked as one of the best public national universities in the state and nation, according to the “2023-24 Best Colleges” rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

UNCW is 109 on the list, falling six spots after coming in 103 on the list in 2022.

“At UNCW, we are committed to transforming students’ lives,” said Provost James J. Winebrake. “To be recognized by U.S. News & World Report among the nation’s best public universities underscores our mission, vision and priorities to offer unparalleled opportunities and education that best equip our students for the future.”

The 2023-24 academic year began with enrollment of the largest first-year class in university history. According to preliminary data, the number of first-year students increased by over 300 students to more than 2700. The number of undergraduates also increased to nearly 14,500, adding to the university’s total enrollment of nearly 18,000. UNCW says the data will be finalized later this fall.

Within the annual U.S. News rankings, UNCW saw improvement in several categories: Best Value Schools-National Universities, Top Performers on Social Mobility-National Universities, and Undergraduate Computer Science Programs. UNCW also ranked in the following categories: Overall National Universities, Undergraduate Business Programs, Undergraduate Nursing Programs, Best Colleges for Veterans-National Universities, and a new category, Undergraduate Psychology Programs.