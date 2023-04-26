UNCW men’s golf team wins CAA championship

UNCW golf has won the CAA championship (Photo: Joe Browning/UNCW Sports)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW claimed its eighth Colonial Athletic Association men’s golf championship on Tuesday.

The Seahawks topped runner-up Elon by nine strokes. UNCW collected nine birdies over the final six holes to keep Elon at arm’s length.

UNCW also set a program record with a final stroke total of 849, besting the previous mark of 854, set in 2017.

UNCW, which will be making its 11th NCAA Regional appearance as a team, will learn its destination when the field is announced Wednesday, May 3 at 1:00 p.m. on GOLF Channel.