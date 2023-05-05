UNCW, non-profit team up for Women’s Small Business Conference in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A conference for women-owned businesses and local women entrepreneurs took place in Wilmington on Friday.

The event put on by the YMCA Lower Cape Fear ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UNCW Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship building on South College Road.

Women representing various industries came out to hear speakers talk about subjects such as branding, networking, financial guidance and social media geared towards building, creating, and promoting their business.

Attendees also got the chance to have a complimentary professional head-shot photo taken at the event.

Monique Saunders, CEO and owner of Unique Gifts and Creations Enterprise LLC, drove a long way to make connections that will hopefully help her business.

“I actually drove from Fayetteville, so it’s like an hour and 45 minutes away, but it’s worth it. It’s worth the gas, it’s worth the drive, to meet new people and also collaborate with people because you never know when you might need a hand with some stuff.”

YWCA Lower Cape Fear’s “Living the Dream Center for Entrepreneurship” provides classes and workshops for those wanting to start, or grow, their business. Click here for more information.