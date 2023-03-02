UNCW sophmore earns Second-Team All-CAA honors

Versatile UNCW sophmore Trazarien White has earned Second-Team All-CAA (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW sophmore Trazarian White has earned Second-Team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors after leading the Seahawks in both scoring and rebounding during the 2022-2023 regular season.

White is a 6’6″, 190 pound guard from Mansfield, Texas.

He helped the Seahawks soar to a 22-9 record and a 12-6 conference mark.

He averaged 16.9 points and 5.7 rebounds in 31 games for Takayo Siddle’s club.

In CAA action, he achieved 14.2 points and 5.5 rebounds.

White scored more than 20 points in 6 games and poured in a career-high 26 points twice this year.

He scored 26 points in an 81-66 victory at Elon University on January 4th, 2023.

He also matched the total in UNCW’s 72-71 double overtime victory at Drexel University in Philidelphia on February 16th of 2023.

“Trazarien has had a tremendous year,” said Head Coach Takayo Siddle. “He’s an energy guy for us and means a lot to our team. He’s been a key part to our success over the last two years, especially this year. He spent a lot of time last summer working on his ball skills and his shooting.

“We knew he would have to develop at a rapid pace for us to be successful. He’s put together a tremendous year. He turned it on at the end of the conference season to finish strong.”

White is the 6th sophmore in Seahawk basketball history to earn All-Conference accolades.

He joins Brian Rowsom (1984-1985), Brett Blizzard (2000-2001), Chad Tomko (2008-2009), C.J. Bryce (2016-2017), and Devontae Cacok (2016-2017) on the list.

The UNCW Seahawks, the number 4 seed, begin playing in the CAA Men’s Basketball Championship on Sunday, March 5th, in a 2:30 p.m. start at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.