UNCW to conduct controlled burn to protect longleaf pine forest

UNCW (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Drivers or homeowners near the University of North Carolina at Wilmington should expect to see and smell smoke today.

The University will be conducting a controlled burn on Tuesday of a select tract within the longleaf pine forest on the main campus.

The burn will include approximately 67 acres bordered by Carleton Place to the west, Clear Run Creek to the north, Rose Avenue to the east as well as UNCW forest areas to the east and south.

The burn is classified as “low intensity” which means it will be on the ground and not in the trees. It should only last for half a day.

People driving or living nearby will likely be able to to see and smell smoke on campus and in nearby neighborhoods.

The University says these burns decrease the chances of a more intense and hazardous wildfire by destroying the fuel load of the accumulated layer of leaf litter and improves the health of the longleaf pine forest which is a fire-dependent ecosystem.

If you have any questions, contact UNCW Environmental Health and Safety (910.962.3057) or UNCW Project Management (910.215.1167).