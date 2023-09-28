UNCW’s head baseball coach signs extension through 2028

Randy Hood (Photo: Joe Browning/ UNCW Sports)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW head baseball coach Randy Hood will be in the Port City through at least 2028.

Director of Athletics Michael Oblinger made the announcement of Hood’s contract extension on Thursday.

“Since my arrival last spring I’ve been impressed with Coach Hood and how he leads the program,” Oblinger said. “Baseball has gained a national following by playing and winning against some of the top programs in the sport. Coach Hood has been a vital part of it from the beginning and we’re excited to have him at the lead of the program in the years to come.”

Hood, who has been with the program since the 2002 season, has been a part of 11 CAA regular season titles, seven CAA tournament championships, and 11 NCAA Regional postseason appearances. He earned his 100th career win in 2023 and enters the upcoming season with a mark of 108-74 following last year’s record of 34-23.

The Seahawks made their 11th NCAA Regional appearance in 2023 and the first for Hood as a head coach. In 3 full seasons as head coach, UNCW has finished first in the regular season twice (2021, 2023) and second (2022) in the other season.