Up Your Arts is seeking local talent for Southport 4th of July festival

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — It is time once again to dust off your dancing shoes, rehearse some lines and tune your musical instruments, setting your talents in motion for this year’s 4th of July Festival in Southport.

Up Your Arts is once again organizing an all free entertainment.

This year’s entertainment events will be held at Waterfront Park in Southport, Middleton Park, and various businesses and public areas around Southport. There is a showcase for multiple forms of talent from abbreviated plays, recitations, music, and dance.

Talent is being sought for performances.

The public is ready to be entertained by you and your group. If you would like the chance to participate, contact Up Your Arts, Bonnie Bray, and get started on your way to dazzling the 4th of July crowds this year.

This long-awaited complete festival celebration will bring long-time friends and family, and newcomers to our area to celebrate our nation’s independence in our small community atmosphere.