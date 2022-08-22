UPDATE: Names released in recent fatal Chadbourn shooting

(Photo: MGN Online)

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The names of the victims in a shooting last week in Chadbourn have been released.

Dennis Lamont Willis died from his injuries, with Steven Jovan Barfield being transported to NHRMC.

According to officials in the Town of Chadbourn, two men were shot around midnight on August 18th.

No charges have been filed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Chief Elliott asks anyone with information contact him or Detective Bethea at (910) 654-4146.