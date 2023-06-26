UPDATE: Pilot killed in Brunswick County plane crash; no other injuries

Plane crashed into home on Frying Pan Road on June 25, 2023 (WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The FAA says the pilot of a small plane was the only person killed when the aircraft crashed into a home in Brunswick County Sunday afternoon.

The crash took place near Southport shortly after the plane took off from the Cape Fear Regional Jetport.

Officials say the plane crashed into a home on Frying Pan Road, with the home in flames when crews arrived.

Three occupants were displaced but not injured.

An investigation is underway into what caused the crash.