Upscale Resale design challenge Mar. 24 to benefit Habitat for Humanity

The 2-day fundraiser at the Hotel Ballast in Wilmington features small rooms designed with upcycled furniture

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Your chance to achieve a designer look in your home while supporting an area non-profit happens Friday, Mar. 24 and Saturday, Mar. 25 at the UpScale ReSale Design Challenge to benefit Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity.

The event takes place the Hotel Ballast, 301 N. Water St. on the Wilmington riverfront.

Designers from around the Cape Fear choose donated, or ‘upcycled’ items from the Habit ReStores in the area, then create whimsical vignettes for display, judging and eventual sale.

Designers vie for three awards: Designer’s Choice, Spirit of UpScale ReSale and the People’s Choice Award, given to the most popular vignettes of the weekend.

Event participant Carly Foreman of Coastal Green Properties recently stopped by WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina to talk about where designers get their ideas.

“I think each designer gets inspired by a piece,” she added. “They’ll walk into a Habitat [ReStore] and see maybe an old trunk or a pair of skis or a sewing machine and they’ll just kind of get inspired by that and kind of create their design space.”

“They’ll refinish furniture, they’ll add some artwork, it’s endless, the creativity these designers put into it, ” Foreman said.

Friday night tickets cost $65 for the VIP party from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Admission includes appetizers, wine and beer, and early shopping for items available for sale.

“Everything is for sale, so the light fixtures hanging from the ceiling in the vignettes, to the floor covering, anything hanging on the wall, all the furnishings to the knickknacks, everything is for sale,” Foreman said.

Saturday tickets cost $5 with exhibits open from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Any items not earmarked for Friday night buyers will be available for sale Saturday.

For more information or to purchase advance tickets, visit here .