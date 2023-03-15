US Army veteran receiving service dog ‘Bowie’ from Wilmington nonprofit

Bowie is being placed with a US Army veteran (Photo: Canines for Service)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A US Army veteran is receiving a service dog to help with mobility, PTSD and other needs.

Veteran Katy served in the Army for just under 13 years as a Staff Sergeant. She says she joined “to serve the American people”.

Katy came to Wilmington nonprofit Canines for Service to be placed with a dog. She is receiving ‘Bowie’ to help retrieve dropped items, open and close doors, and helping with many other tasks.

Since 2018, Canines for Service has placed over 75 highly trained dogs across the country.