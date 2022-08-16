Verdict reached in trial for man who allegedly shot, killed neighbor’s dog in 2019

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three years after a dog was found shot to death in New Hanover County, a man facing trial for multiple charges of felony cruelty to animals.

Alex Hollinger appeared in court Tuesday, where evidence was presented by law enforcement.

He was arrested and charged in March of 2019 after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog, “Gibson”.

An X-ray revealed four projectiles in the dog’s body.

Hollinger testified also testified on Tuesday, and was found guilty of two counts misdemeanor cruelty to animals.