Vietnam Veterans being honored at USS Battleship NC March 29th

USS Battleship North Carolina is hosting an event for Veterans next week (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Local Vietnam Veterans are being honored on National Vietnam War Veterans Day at the USS Battleship NC.

The event is taking place March 29th from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Tours of the battleship with a brief appreciation program is scheduled for noon.

National Vietnam Veterans Day was signed into law in 2017. This year marks the 50th anniversary since U.S. troops exited South Vietnam. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the largest cohort of veterans alive today served during the Vietnam Era (6.4 million).

“One of the things we see at end of life in Veterans is a need to be honored and appreciated for their service to our country,” said Jason Clamme, director of community engagement. “Many times, service members carry guilt for actions they may have taken during wartime. Our Vet-to-Vet Volunteer program aims to help meet the special needs of Veterans at this time in their lives and ensure they feel their service is appreciated.”

Vietnam Veterans will receive free admission to the Battleship North Carolina. Guests of Vietnam Veterans will pay a reduced admission fee.