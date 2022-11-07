Virginia rocket launch lights up early morning sky across Cape Fear

A Virginia rocket launch Monday morning was seen from the Cape Fear (Photo: Autumn Roots)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you were awake early enough on Monday morning you may have seen a fireball streaking across the sky.

It turns out it wasn’t a meteor as some people assumed, but a rocket launch from Wallops Island in Virginia.

The rocket was originally scheduled to launch on Sunday, but was delayed until Monday morning.

This launch came just over a month after a different launch of a SpaceX rocket in Florida, which was also visible in the Cape Fear.